 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $136,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $136,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $136,000

Check out this 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath and 2 Half Baths Home in Beautiful West Racine! Hardwood floors in the bedrooms,a couple built ins for character, partially finished basement , and vinyl windows. Then out back you have a HUGE deck, fully fenced back yard and a 2 car garage! Perfect starter home with tons of potential and room to gain some sweat equity, Move in ready just in time for Holidays! Walking distance to restaurants, parks, schools, and even a little shopping in West Racine.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News