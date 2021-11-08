BEAUTIFUL BEAMING BUNGALOW! This 3 bedroom home invites you to enjoy the NATURAL WOODWORK and HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout. The kitchen is UPDATED AND FRESH. With ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, your move in will be a breeze. Watch the world go by on your SPACIOUS FRONT PORCH, or get away from it all in your PRIVATE OASIS BACKYARD. The basement is PLUMBED FOR A SECOND BATH if you decide you want to add one! This one is a keeper!!
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $135,000
