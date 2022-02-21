 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $125,000

Great starter home waits for you. This cute 3 bedroom home includes new siding and a closed in 3 season porch. The living dining combination is perfect for entertaining and the kitchen has a newer dishwasher and includes the stove and refrigerator. There are hardwood floors in the bedrooms . The garage has a newer door and opener plus the gutters come complete with gutter guards so no more cleaning them out. There is a park just across the street for your enjoyment and great views out the porch and living room. The yard is 3/4 fenced in and there is space to play. Come and see this home today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News