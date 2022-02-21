3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $125,000

Great starter home waits for you. This cute 3 bedroom home includes new siding and a closed in 3 season porch. The living dining combination is perfect for entertaining and the kitchen has a newer dishwasher and includes the stove and refrigerator. There are hardwood floors in the bedrooms . The garage has a newer door and opener plus the gutters come complete with gutter guards so no more cleaning them out. There is a park just across the street for your enjoyment and great views out the porch and living room. The yard is 3/4 fenced in and there is space to play. Come and see this home today.