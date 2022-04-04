 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $124,900

This well loved home is ready for its next owner. Great space and location near toschools. A couple updates and you have a really solid home. Cute enclosed porch welcomes you home. Living room and ''parlor area'' adds additional living space. Kitchen is large with counter space, cupboard space and eating room. Upper level has 3 good sized rooms for the era home was built. Full bath has new room built off that could have many uses. Lower level has a 1/2 bath and a separate shower. Office area and den. Check out the garage- room for 1 car and a very nice work shop. A little bit of TLC and you have a very nice solid home. Unfortunately, home will not pass FHA or VA.

