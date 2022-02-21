3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $115,000

Looking for a Cape Cod with Gorgeous Woodwork at a reasonable price well here it is and with some TLC it can be yours .... Beautiful French Doors, Original Stained Glass, Original Beautiful Woodwork through out with build- in cabinetry, updated eat in kitchen. Formal dining room with Stained Glass Windows, 1st floor den, large walk in closets and nice size rooms. Master Bedroom with a den attached. New furnace installed 2021