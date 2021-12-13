3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $115,000

LOCATED RIGHT IN THE HEART OF RACINE'S POPULAR HIGHLIGHTS. THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOME IS A MERE 2 BLOCKS FROM BEAUTIFUL LAKE MICHIGAN NORTH BEACH, RACINE'S BOAT FILLED HARBOR, HER VIBRANT DOWNTOWN AND 6 BLOCKS FROM RACINE'S RENOWNED ZOO AND ZOO BEACH.PLEASANT WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, FISHING, BOATING, FINE DINING AND SOCIAL GATHERINGS. AND ENJOY THE PLEASURE OF VIEWING RACINE'S FAMOUS 4TH OF JULY PARADE FROM YOUR OWN FRONT YARD.ROOMY KITCHEN, DINING ROOM WITH SOUTHERN BAY WINDOW AND LIVING ROOM ON MAIN FLOOR. REMODELED BATH ROOM, 2 BEDROOMS AND A FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. FAMILY ROOM AND A 3RD BEDROOM OR HOME OFFICE ON SECOND FLOOR. BASEMENT IS READY FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS. LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD AND A GARAGE.