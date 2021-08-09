 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $110,000

Solid home in need of some TLC. Easy opportunity to earn some sweat equity.Home features newer windows, aluminum wrapped soffit/fascia/windows, fenced yard, and lots of character (original hardwood floors, natural woodwork, and crown molding).Great quiet residential street close to shopping, parks and dining options. Please use acceptance date of Monday August 9th in offers

