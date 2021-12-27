 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $103,000

  Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $103,000

Affordable 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom 2 story home, just a few blocks from Lake Michigan. Main floor features living room, dining room, updated kitchen with newer appliances, office/den and half bathroom. The upper has 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, and a loft. Master has large walk-in closet. Other updates include new furnace, central air, duct work and plumbing. Basement foundation reinforced. Carport with off street parking space. Set up your appointment today!

