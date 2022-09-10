 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $573,900

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home at The Cottages at Village Green boasts many upgrades along with a central vacuum system throughout the entire home, including the garage and basement. The heated 2.5 car garage with a center drain is perfect for car enthusiasts. Cozy up by the fireplace and enjoy the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that bring both the living room and kitchen together. Relax in the 3 season room or back patio while taking in views of the pond. Tons of extra living space in the basement which is stubbed for an additional bathroom, just waiting for your creative touch. Enjoy carefree living with The Cottages association home maintenance which includes snow removal, grounds and landscaping maintenance, irrigation, as well all deferred exterior home maintenance.

