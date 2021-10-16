 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $529,900

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $529,900

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $529,900

Striking new construction in the very desirable Creekside Terrace in Pleasant Prairie. The Oakland ranch model is a split 3 bedroom, 3 car garage, 2 bath home. This home has white millwork, trim and cabinets throughout the home. The master suite includes a gorgeous ceramic tile shower, double sinks and a spacious master closet. Large kitchen offers plenty of cabinets space, pantry cabinet, a large island and ample dining space. A pocket office is located just off the kitchen in the master suite. Striking box ceiling with crown molding in both the great room and in the master bath. Kohler Sterling plumbing fixtures and quartz counter tops throughout home.

Healthy meals can be expensive and inaccessible. A Racine home chef is changing that
Healthy meals can be expensive and inaccessible. A Racine home chef is changing that

  • 3 min to read

Knowing the challenges of weight loss, Miketra Larry opened Prepping Beauties, which offers ready-to-eat meals made with organic ingredients. Her mission is to provide healthy, affordable meals and teach her clients — especially families — how to have a positive relationship with food on their budget.

"I'm here to debunk all of the lies of what healthy living requires, and what it robs you (from). Because, when I was younger … I tried so many different diets that were so ineffective, that were not beneficial to me at all."

