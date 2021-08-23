 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $493,900

Stunning new construction under construction in desirable Arbor Ridge in Pleasant Prairie! Walkout basement and deck off of dinette with spectacular views! The Wingate ranch plan features a split bedroom layout. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, double sinks, tall vanity & box ceiling in the bedroom. This home is spectacular for both daily life & entertaining! Open floor plan includes a beautiful kitchen with oversized snack bar & a great room with a striking gas fireplace. Kohler/Sterling plumbing fixtures & faucets and quartz countertops located throughout this home.

