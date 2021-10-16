 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $488,900

Stunning new construction in progress in desirable Arbor Ridge in Pleasant Prairie! Situated on a walkout basement lot with deck off of dinette. Wingate ranch plan features a split bedroom layout. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, double sinks, tall vanity & box ceiling in the bedroom. This home is spectacular for both daily life & entertaining! Open floor plan includes a beautiful kitchen with oversized island & a great room with a striking gas fireplace. Kohler/Sterling plumbing fixtures & faucets and quartz countertops located throughout this home.

Healthy meals can be expensive and inaccessible. A Racine home chef is changing that
Healthy meals can be expensive and inaccessible. A Racine home chef is changing that

Knowing the challenges of weight loss, Miketra Larry opened Prepping Beauties, which offers ready-to-eat meals made with organic ingredients. Her mission is to provide healthy, affordable meals and teach her clients — especially families — how to have a positive relationship with food on their budget.

"I'm here to debunk all of the lies of what healthy living requires, and what it robs you (from). Because, when I was younger … I tried so many different diets that were so ineffective, that were not beneficial to me at all."

