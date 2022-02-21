3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $450,000

The Hampton, located in the Devonshire Subdivision in the Village of Pleasant Prairie. This split 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch is the best functional designed open concept ranch I have ever listed. Vaulted ceilings in the main living area & Master Suite. Cooks kitchen w/cherry HW floors & cabinets, pantry, kitchen island w/seating for 4 & stainless appliances. Large dining area w/easy access to outdoor patio grill. Great room w/gas fireplace. Master suite w/double sink tall vanity, walk-in shower & master closet. Large foyer w/U-shaped basement staircase invites you to endless possibilities in the lower level w/egress window. Super wide & deep garage w/bump out. Fenced in back yard w/stamped concrete patio. The Hampton is a Focus on Energy & Green Built Home. 1,706 sq. ft. per blueprints.