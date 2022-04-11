 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $274,900

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $274,900

A beautiful home and great location in Carol Beach. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is nicely updated & ready for you to move in & enjoy. The floor plan has a nice flow, spacious living room that overlooks the dinette. Fresh paint and laminated flooring throughout the main living space. Kitchen offers newer stainless steel appliances, Cherry stained cabinets with 42'' uppers, granite countertops, tile back splash. The large primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and private en-suite. Two other nice size bedrooms. The lower level has a large rec room area and storage/ mechanical area. Back yard includes both a patio and deck for entertaining, lush landscaping and a shed. Welcome home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News