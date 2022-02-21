 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $229,000

Hurry up and see this great Pleasant Prairie starter home. Beat the crowd before we release the professional pictures. The premier update to this home was adding almost .2 acres for all your outdoor living desires. Yard has grape vine, 2 plum trees (bubble gum and ice varieties) plus 2 sweetheart cherry trees. Other recent updates include 2018 roof on home, garage door with opener, water heater. 2020 water softener, attic insulation, dishwasher and kitchen faucet, bathroom vanity and toilet, and front door.

