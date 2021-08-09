3 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $169,900

Recently updated and move in ready home awaits a new owner!A modern kitchen is upgraded with new cabinets, attractive custom counters and includes a full suite of stainless-steel appliances. The spacious living room lends an open feel to the floorplan. A remodeled full bath on the main boasts a new tub, tile floor, and fixtures. Two good-sized bedrooms with lots of closet space on the main level compliment an additional bedroom area upstairs with new carpeting. Many updates include freshly painted interior, the home has recently been re-sided, the yard boasts new landscaping, refinished hardwood flooring throughout, new plumbing, new water softener, updated electrical and new sewer lateral . A spacious back yard great for entertaining and 1.5 car detached garage round out this home.