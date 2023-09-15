Sprawling 3 bedroom brick ranch in Paris! Located on 12.4 beautiful, green acres of land. Spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter & cabinet space. First floor laundry, formal dining room, Living room with bay window. Family room with cozy wood burning fireplace and patio doors out to the deck. Master bedroom with built in wardrobes, full bath with shower. 2 additional good-sized bedrooms and family bath. Oak woodwork throughout. Tall basement with bilco door to backyard, stubbed for a bathroom. 30x40 and 40x40 insulated and heated garages + a large storage shed. Sit on your back deck and watch deer, fox, turkeys. Enjoy the apple trees and raspberry bushes. Your own private paradise. Near the freeway for commuting. Great schools! Low taxes!