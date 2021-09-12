3 Bedroom Home in Paddock Lake - $230,000

Recently reduced is this great sized raised ranch with a large addition and wrap around deck. This home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2108 square feet. The open concept floor plan is great for entertaining and hosting gatherings with friends and family. Enjoy curling up in front of the fireplace, additional living space offered in the finished basement, ease of special touches such as a laundry chute and the huge backyard. Owners are currently replacing windows making this home even more move-in ready. Located near beautiful Paddock Lake complete with boat landing and beach, this is the ideal home.