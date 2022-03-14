3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $325,000

This Oak Creek charmer has a warm and welcoming open feel. You will certainly bring your own decorating ideas but look at all the recent improvements; Main Floor/Kitchen 2017, Bedroom Floors 2020, Basement Finish 2019, Furnace 2015, 1/2 Bath remodel 2018, Kit. Fridge 2020, Stove 2021, Microwave 2019, Dishwasher 2019, Washer 2021, Heated Garage, New Garage door opener 2016, New Garage spring and rollers 2021, Exterior Ring Camera system (Backyard, Front doorbell, North and South corners) 2020. Hurry and make this your new home.