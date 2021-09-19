3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $279,000

Great home for the family, friends and entertaining in a great location...just half a mile from Drexel Square shopping and restaurants. Family room has vaulted ceiling, skylights, a fireplace and flows into the open concept updated kitchen. Great window views of the inground swimming pool from both rooms. Livingroom also features a fireplace. Dining room has bay window and convenient wet bar. Main bedroom has walk in closet. Lower level has a rec room which could be 4th bedroom and a huge walk in shower. The pool liner and pump were replaced 3 years ago - so it is ready for you, your family and friends to enjoy for years to come! Roof replaced 2 years ago, and furnace replaced 3 years ago.