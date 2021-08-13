3 Bedroom Home in North Bay - $528,000

This Parklike property offers seclusion and privacy surrounded by nature yet close to town and close to Lake Michigan graced with a home to match the setting. Charming & inviting & gracious & well built.Decorated by an outstanding Interior Designer who was faithful to the setting & architecture. 1st floor LR w/FP opening onto a charming screen porch, Formal DR with 2nd FP. 2 Owner's bedrooms, 1st floor BR features 3 FP; adjacent to bath.Light and bright FR next to casual dining & cooks kitchen. 2nd floor w/2nd Owner's suite w/ WI closet, bath w/ tub & separate shower. 3rd BR & bath plus 1 of 2 laundry rooms. LL has rec rm & 2nd laundry room. There is not enough space to describe the property. A gardeners dream w/ almost 1.5 ac, beauty found front, back, and everywhere you look. You must se
A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.
Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
LAKE DELTON — One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman.
Two recently released sex offenders, released in July and August, now reside in Racine, the Racine Police Department announced Monday.
After more than 15 years of victory laps, Victory Lane Car Wash is closing to make way for a new Panera Bread
After almost two decades of business, Monday was the last time customers were able to visit Victory Lane Car Wash, which was sold in part of a larger deal to develop a relocating Panera Bread on Washington Avenue.
RACINE — A convicted felon allegedly tried to buy a gun from a sporting good store and lied about his criminal record.
As TID No. 5 was created to facilitate Foxconn and the manufacturers that could move in nearby, Mount Pleasant's planned TID No. 6 is to have a stronger focus on housing.
RACINE — Anaelise Meiner, who went missing on Aug. 6, was found safe Saturday afternoon according to the Racine Police Department.
CALEDONIA — An elementary-school custodian was allegedly selling between 10 and 30 pounds of marijuana and had more than 6 pounds of it at his home.
Consultants were expected to report on the cost of rebuilding the dam at Echo Lake in Burlington. Instead, they are reporting that the dam cannot be salvaged and improved as needed to meet state flood-protection standards.
Innovation centers for lease: Foxconn seeking tenants for 2 Downtown Racine properties, 1 in Eau Claire
Foxconn is looking to lease the two properties it owns in Racine’s downtown. One of the other Wisconsin buildings Foxconn had said it would be turning into an "innovation center" is also up for lease.