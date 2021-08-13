 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in North Bay - $528,000

3 Bedroom Home in North Bay - $528,000

3 Bedroom Home in North Bay - $528,000

This Parklike property offers seclusion and privacy surrounded by nature yet close to town and close to Lake Michigan graced with a home to match the setting. Charming & inviting & gracious & well built.Decorated by an outstanding Interior Designer who was faithful to the setting & architecture. 1st floor LR w/FP opening onto a charming screen porch, Formal DR with 2nd FP. 2 Owner's bedrooms, 1st floor BR features 3 FP; adjacent to bath.Light and bright FR next to casual dining & cooks kitchen. 2nd floor w/2nd Owner's suite w/ WI closet, bath w/ tub & separate shower. 3rd BR & bath plus 1 of 2 laundry rooms. LL has rec rm & 2nd laundry room. There is not enough space to describe the property. A gardeners dream w/ almost 1.5 ac, beauty found front, back, and everywhere you look. You must se

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News