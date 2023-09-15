**4-J's Equestrian Center** Incredible opportunity with endless possibilities incl development & Air BnB on 22+ scenic acres. Former site of successful equestrian boarding & event business. Barn & outbuildings. Expanded & updated timber frame Federal-style farmhouse feat. amazing craftsmanship. Wide-plank pine floors. Exposed beams. Main floor laundry. In-law suite w/KIT, BA and LR. Finished walk-out LL w/BA & LR. Large composite deck & wrap-around porch. 3 FP. Huge garage/workshop w/HVAC. Barn w/tack room, LR & BA. Indoor arena (70'x132'). Outdoor arena (100'x200'). Large woodworking shop. Massive storage. Adjacent to riding trails. Walk to lake, churches, schools. See related vacant land listing MLS #1832554