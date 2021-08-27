 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $549,900

A Real Show Stopper! This better than new 6 year old custom Joseph Scott built home is sure to make you say ''WOW!'' As you walk in, you will be blown away with the amazing design, high end finishes & functional layout. The first floor features a large great room with double sided GFP, connected to a sound proof sunroom as well as a home office & gorgeous mudroom. The chefs kitchen features a huge granite center island, maple cabinets, dinette area with tons of windows overlooking the private backyard with no neighbors! Upstairs is an amazing master En'Suite with a top of the line full bath and sitting area. Two large bedrooms & a beautiful laundry room. Outside features a private half acre lot with mature landscaping & irrigation system. Too much to list. See docs for more information

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News