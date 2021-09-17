3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $539,900

A Real Show Stopper! This better than new 6 year old custom Joseph Scott built home is sure to make you say ''WOW!'' As you walk in, you will be blown away with the amazing design, high end finishes & functional layout. The first floor features a large great room with double sided GFP, connected to a sound proof sunroom as well as a home office & gorgeous mudroom. The chefs kitchen features a huge granite center island, maple cabinets, dinette area with tons of windows overlooking the private backyard with no neighbors! Upstairs is an amazing master En'Suite with a top of the line full bath and sitting area. Two large bedrooms & a beautiful laundry room. Outside features a private half acre lot with mature landscaping & irrigation system. Too much to list. See docs for more information