3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $525,000

An amazing Cape Cod home on an amazing street. Enjoy outdoor living w/ large stamped concrete patio w/hot tub, fence in backyard w/6 ft. white vinyl privacy fence, & shed. From stunning circle driveway, to large wrap around porch, to stunning 2 story foyer entry all welcomes you into this amazing home. 2 story great room w/gas fireplace flanked by 2 sliding patio doors/w transom windows. Hardwood cherry floors in foyer, dining room, living room, great room, kitchen, & dinette. Kitchen with double oven, stainless appliances, pantry, & separate dinette area. First floor master suite w/double vanity, walk-in shower & walk-in closet. 2 bedrooms up w/full bath. Powder room & first floor laundry. 2.5 car side entry garage. Home design by Architects Butterfield, Rudie & Seitz, Inc. 2,548 sq. ft.