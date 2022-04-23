Have you ever wanted to live in the White House? Well, now is your chance to live in this well designed, highly upgraded 3/4 bedroom ranch, 3 car garage, professionally landscaped by Milaeger's in the Providence Port Subdivision w/sidewalks & high end architectural exterior standards. Kitchen w/island, quartz CT, pantry, stainless appliances, & LED toe kick lighting. Luxury vinyl plank flooring thru out the house. $38,866 patio, front stone walkway, irrigation system & lawn/shrubs. 3 car garage w/metallic epoxy floor, floor drain, sink, natural gas furnace, & extra tall garage doors. Shed custom built to match house w/electric garage door and ethernet. Large walk-in master shower w/Kohler rain shower. Motorized blinds living room & faux wood blind. 1,952 sq. ft. ranch w/smart siding.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $525,000
