 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $525,000

Have you ever wanted to live in the White House? Well, now is your chance to live in this well designed, highly upgraded 3/4 bedroom ranch, 3 car garage, professionally landscaped by Milaeger's in the Providence Port Subdivision w/sidewalks & high end architectural exterior standards. Kitchen w/island, quartz CT, pantry, stainless appliances, & LED toe kick lighting. Luxury vinyl plank flooring thru out the house. $38,866 patio, front stone walkway, irrigation system & lawn/shrubs. 3 car garage w/metallic epoxy floor, floor drain, sink, natural gas furnace, & extra tall garage doors. Shed custom built to match house w/electric garage door and ethernet. Large walk-in master shower w/Kohler rain shower. Motorized blinds living room & faux wood blind. 1,952 sq. ft. ranch w/smart siding.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News