The Hemsworth model is a 3 bed, 2, bath, 3 car garage home. Two beds and a bath are just off the foyer. Open concept great room, dinette and kitchen. Great room features a vaulted ceiling and a corner natural gas fireplace. Kitchen has maple cabinets, and quartz countertops. Master suite located off of kitchen. Tall vanity, ceramic tile shower, and quartz countertops in master bath. Kohler Sterling fixtures throughout home. Basement has egress window and a stub in for a future bath.