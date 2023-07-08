The Hemsworth model is a 3 bed, 2, bath, 3 car garage home. Two beds and a bath are just off the foyer. Open concept great room, dinette and kitchen. Great room features a vaulted ceiling and a corner natural gas fireplace. Kitchen has maple cabinets, and quartz countertops. Master suite located off of kitchen. Tall vanity, ceramic tile shower, and quartz countertops in master bath. Kohler Sterling fixtures throughout home. Basement has egress window and a stub in for a future bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua LaForge dies unexpectedly following an off-duty medical emergency that officials believe stemmed from na…
RACINE — A man from Racine is facing more than dozen felony charges after nearly half a pound of fentanyl and 115 grams of marijuana reportedl…
Caledonia approves building, site and operations plan for Racine County Youth Development and Care Center
As work continues on the $43 million Racine County Youth Development and Care Center project, more details and site plans are coming to fruition.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of committing three thefts in three days.
After a little more than two years, Racine Police Department Chief Maurice Robinson is vacating his post. Robinson submitted his resignation t…