 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $460,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $460,000

Gorgeous Mount Pleasant ranch in Pheasant Creek. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on the main level with an additional full bath and family room on the lower level. Formal dining room, large kitchen/dinette with sliding doors to the patio. Abundant oak cabinets with pull out drawers and kitchen island. One gas fireplace in the living room with an additional fireplace in the lower-level family room. Master Bedroom Suite offers a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and large bathroom with whirlpool tub and walk-in shower. Six panel doors and Corian Counter-Tops. Located next to a beautiful lowkey park that includes a pond. Attached heated garage with staircase to the basement. The basement includes a huge workshop, workbenches and planning table in addition to all the extra storage area.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News