Located in Pheasant Creek West Dove Addition, this newer ranch features an open concept, with 3 BR's, 2.0 Baths on the main living level. High tray ceilings. Beautiful Kitchen with large island, hard surface counter-tops, and quality appliances. MBR Suite w/big walk-in closet. Laundry Room on main level. Huge open Foyer/Sitting area. Bring your ideas to finish the spacious below grade that has rough plumbing for a future additional Bath. Great location within a convenient distance to ''I-94'', restaurants and shopping! Buyers to verify square footage & room dimensions.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $439,900
