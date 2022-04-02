3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $409,900

Why wait to build? Only a job relocation brings this gorgeous, better-than-new home to the market! Built by Korndoerfer in 2018, this beautiful home has almost 1900 square feet of luxurious living space! Open concept main floor with laminate wood flooring offers a spacious great room w/stacked stone gas FP, a fabulous kitchen with soft-close cabinets, large island, granite c-tops, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded lighting throughout. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, including main ensuite with huge WI closet, bath w/double vanity. Convenient 2nd floor laundry rm! Basement is waiting for your rec room ideas and is stubbed for future bathroom! Great curb appeal! Lovely patio! Excellent location near shopping, restaurants and perfect for Chicago or Milwaukee commuters!