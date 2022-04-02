Why wait to build? Only a job relocation brings this gorgeous, better-than-new home to the market! Built by Korndoerfer in 2018, this beautiful home has almost 1900 square feet of luxurious living space! Open concept main floor with laminate wood flooring offers a spacious great room w/stacked stone gas FP, a fabulous kitchen with soft-close cabinets, large island, granite c-tops, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded lighting throughout. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, including main ensuite with huge WI closet, bath w/double vanity. Convenient 2nd floor laundry rm! Basement is waiting for your rec room ideas and is stubbed for future bathroom! Great curb appeal! Lovely patio! Excellent location near shopping, restaurants and perfect for Chicago or Milwaukee commuters!
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At least one person was shot during a shootout between occupants of two vehicles Wednesday afternoon, the Racine Police Department reported.
As part of a plan that includes having Highway 32 no longer coincide with Main Street through Downtown Racine, work to convert Wisconsin Avenue from being a one-way street into being a two-way street is expected to begin in April.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of recording videos of a minor through a keyhole.
A Racine man is facing a felony charge of "escape" after he allegedly broke his ankle GPS and fled from his house arrest.
The suspect, the driver of the car, was later seen walking away from the car and was arrested, with marijuana being found on his person, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.
SOMERS — A 65-year-old man from Racine was struck and killed Saturday night while attempting to walk across the interestate from his disabled vehicle.
The answer is a little unclear. Oshkosh Corp. said that the facility it needed was at minimum 825,000 square feet. However, Foxconn's Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Mount Pleasant is 1 million square feet.
Kim Mahoney, who with her husband is considered the final Foxconn holdout for not selling their property, said she has made four offers to sell. Village staff has never allowed the Village Board to vote on those proposals.
SOMERS -- A 65-year-old man from Racine was struck and killed Saturday night while attempting to walk across the interstate from his disabled vehicle.
A woman, Kady Beth Mehaffey, who killed another woman, 33-year-old Marisol Mendoza-Lopez, in a hit-and-run 19 months ago in Kenosha has been sentenced to five years shy of the maximum prison time in the case.