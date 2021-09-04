New construction on nearly 1/2 acre lot in Mount Pleasant. Three Bedroom, 2 Bath, Open Concept living. Built in 2021, it is just having the finishing touches completed. Occupancy permit has been issued. Master suite has large walk-in closet and master bath with ceramic tile shower stall. Beautiful State of the Art Kitchen with quartz countertops, touchless faucet, and lots of cabinetry. Drop Zone entry from the garage and Pocket Office. First Floor laundry. Full sized windows and 9 foot ceilings in the basement which is also stubbed for a bathroom. Exterior walls are 2 x 6.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $399,900
Charges: Barber admits to killing Andre Sandoval; claimed the 21-year-old refused to pay for haircut
RACINE — A man was killed following an argument over a haircut fee Saturday, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
A servant-leader slain: Friends, family remember Andre Sandoval, 21-year-old killed outside salon Saturday
The killing of Sandoval was the Greater Racine Area's third shooting death in 15 days.
Read this story to find out the rules are being put back in place.
Adriana Cochran was at work when she felt a tingling on her right arm down to her leg Aug. 18. Five days later, she was on the operating table.
One man is in custody, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
RACINE — A Racine man who said he volunteers at a school to help children learn to read allegedly had multiple images of child pornography on …
Video shows heroin being removed from a box of evidence in the Racine Police Department. But no photos or videos have been brought forward showing the drugs actually being found in the home they were allegedly taken from.
A 24-year-old who shot another man in the chest will serve 10 years in prison, despite the fact that the sister of the man he shot said they had forgiven him and didn't want to see him go to prison.
During an interview last week, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said that the reason two former police detectives, who had been tabbed to lead Wisconsin's election investigation, had quit was “simple.”
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stalking a Target employee, also had 4.3 grams of meth on him.