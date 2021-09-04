3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $399,900

New construction on nearly 1/2 acre lot in Mount Pleasant. Three Bedroom, 2 Bath, Open Concept living. Built in 2021, it is just having the finishing touches completed. Occupancy permit has been issued. Master suite has large walk-in closet and master bath with ceramic tile shower stall. Beautiful State of the Art Kitchen with quartz countertops, touchless faucet, and lots of cabinetry. Drop Zone entry from the garage and Pocket Office. First Floor laundry. Full sized windows and 9 foot ceilings in the basement which is also stubbed for a bathroom. Exterior walls are 2 x 6.