3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $385,000

AN ORIGINAL ARTS & CRAFTS / CRAFTSMAN HOME IN HEARTLAND VILLAGE, GIFFORD K-8 SCHOOL!!Centrally located two story Craftsman home in popular Heartland Village could be yours! FOCUS ON ENERGY home w efficient appliances, windows, gas fireplace. Enter home from the the wide full length covered front porch, the foyer opens to family room with gas fireplace and lots of sunlight. Kitchen has large dinette area, island with high seating, quartz counters, backsplash, and lots of storage in walk-in pantry and cabinets. Kitchen patio doors open to huge new patio with pergola and fully landscaped yard. Upstairs has 3 large bdrms with full bathroom and owners en suite bathroom. Lower level with high ceilings and ready for creative space for office, workout room, kids play area. Make your appt today!
On Wednesday, the Racine Police Department reported that it was contacted by law enforcement in Jacksonville, Florida, who had found "a subject matching the description of Peter Lui" who was "located deceased by means of a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Rittenhouse winning a libel suit against anyone, from a news outlet to Joe Biden to Whoopi Goldberg, would be “really, really hard,” says Robert Drechsel, a UW professor emeritus and expert in First Amendment law. Here's why...
The owners of a 112-acre farm in western Racine County have sold the property to a developer who hopes to showcase the natural beauty of the Village of Rochester in a new residential development for 38 homes.
A life full of love, and a courageous walk across the stage
Union Grove plans to introduce the region's newest outdoor beer garden this summer, and officials have found their vendor in the company that operates the popular and successful Franksville Craft Beer Garden in nearby Caledonia.
Caledonia gives final green light for Racine County's new juvenile detention center to be built next to airport
The final municipal approval has been given after years of planning and consternation.
The deceased has been identified as Driver/Operator Christopher Lalor.
Same pancakes. Same sausage. Different weekend. Different location.
Volunteers with the American Red Cross report they are assisting displaced. residents
UPDATE: Kenosha's city administrator says he went to Gableman deposition but was not asked any questions
Former Wis. Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has called for the mayors of Racine, Madison and Green Bay to be jailed for refusing to comply with his subpoenas, which were signed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.