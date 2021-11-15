3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $379,900

This 3 bed, 2.5 bath is a decorating masterpiece. When you open the front door it feels like you're walking right into your favorite design magazine. The sellers spared no expense when building this farmhouse chic 2 story. Built solid with 2x6 construction and 3/4'' hardwood oak floors throughout the first floor. Main floor is open concept with gourmet kitchen that boasts quartz countertops. Stunning electric fireplace and sliding doors that look out to a fully fenced, east facing (full sun) backyard. The exceptional design carries upstairs where you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large main bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Don't miss this gem!!!!