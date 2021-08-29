 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $375,000

Altamount Acres 3BDR Split Ranch/3CAR available TODAY! Features include; spacious open concept, cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace w/stone surround, hardwood flooring, dinette w/kitchen breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, large master suite w/tray ceiling, first floor laundry/mudroom/utility sink, partially finished basement stubbed for bath and wet bar, bonus play room or office, plenty of additional storage, entertaining triple back patios off dinette, with ALL this why wait to build? Minutes from local conveniences, Gifford School district. For Association info visit.: https://newport-info.com/content/altamount-acres

