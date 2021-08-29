Altamount Acres 3BDR Split Ranch/3CAR available TODAY! Features include; spacious open concept, cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace w/stone surround, hardwood flooring, dinette w/kitchen breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, large master suite w/tray ceiling, first floor laundry/mudroom/utility sink, partially finished basement stubbed for bath and wet bar, bonus play room or office, plenty of additional storage, entertaining triple back patios off dinette, with ALL this why wait to build? Minutes from local conveniences, Gifford School district. For Association info visit.: https://newport-info.com/content/altamount-acres
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $375,000
A 44-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon near the area of LaSalle and English streets, the Racine Police Department announced late Tuesday afternoon in a news release.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged after allegedly being found with had more than 1,634 grams (3.6 pounds) of marijuana and more than 280 …
Racine police have released the name of a 44-year-old man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon. Here are all the latest details.
A minority of hospital employees are becoming more vocal, to the point of risking their jobs and careers, in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. At Ascension, there's no appeals process to the health system's mandate.
‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’
When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
A 40-year-old man from Missouri died Sunday after saving two children who were “in distress” in the water near the pier north of North Beach and Zoo Beach, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said early Sunday evening. Schmaling said the man was "a hero.”
Today unexpectedly became an unfortunately tough day for all the Racine beer lovers and supporters of local businesses. In September, taproom hours will be 4-9 p.m. on Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. on Fridays and noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays.
One man is in custody, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
One woman was shot Sunday night in Racine, at or near Marquette Park.
Ashley Rannow — the sister-in-law of Becky Rannow, who was found dead in her home Aug. 13 — said she hopes "somebody is found and is prosecuted for this whole thing. She deserves it. She doesn't deserve to be another statistic of it not being discovered and found until years later. I'd rather it be found now."