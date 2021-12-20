 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $374,900

GIFFORD DISTRICT!! Quality 3 bed/2.5 bath Boscha-built home that has been meticulously maintained in the Heinze Farm Subdivision. THe foyer features a beautiful open staircase and vaulted ceiling that flows onto the large formal dining room (potential office or playroom). The kitchen features granite counters, a large island, and solid custom cabinetry. A spacious dinette sits between the kitchen and family room. The family room boasts a floor to ceiling stone fireplace that has a custom built-in cabinet to store wood. This cabinet conveniently has a little door to the garage to replenish the wood easily! The basement has a large finished rec room with a staircase that goes into the garage. Don't miss out on this one!

