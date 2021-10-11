3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $365,000

Desirable southside Mt. Pleasant quality built 3 BD, 3 BA sprawling ranch. Mature .61 acre lot w/ low maintenance privacy fence & tiered deck. Cook's kitchen w/ cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island w/ breakfast bar, skylight, built-in & new LVT plank flooring. Open to family room w/ gas fireplace and 3 patio doors leading to outdoor entertaining space. Beautiful marble tile floor entry leads to 3 BD including master suite w/ updated bath w/ double vanity, customized walk-in closet w/laundry room & double washers and dryers! 4 season room off master BD has vaulted ceiling, skylight and patio door leading to deck. The perfect getaway! LL has rec room with natural fireplace and full BA. See list in documents of SELLER UPDATES! Too many to list here.