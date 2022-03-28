 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $365,000

First time on market. Custom built sprawling ranch with finished basement on just shy of 1/2 acre. Elegant double door entry. To the left is a large coat closet and full bath. Bedroom with spacious closet. 2nd bedroom with plenty of space for multiple beds and 2 large closets. Master bedroom has an organized walk in closet, room for reading chairs, dressing room with another large walk in. Master bathroom with shower. Secret room used as sewing room. Living room is magnificent. Dining room has room for extendable table and buffet. Kitchen is amazing with pantry, eat in space, work desk, lots of cupboard and counter space. 1st floor laundry includes a spacious mudroom to get to back patio or extended 2.5 car garage. Be ready to be surprised as you walk downstairs. Come see!

