3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $365,000

A Racine woman has been accused of killing a man in a drunk driving accident Sunday night on Main Street on Racine's north side.
RACINE — Four people were shot in two incidents between Sunday night and sunrise Monday, the Racine police and fire departments have confirmed.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and causing her to become pregnant.
The teenager shot and killed Friday night has been identified by local authorities as Jayden M. Cronin, 17, of Racine.
A woman charged with abusing a resident of an adult living facility where she was employed pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
The driver of a truck that was hit by a train on Seven Mile Road Monday afternoon survived.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.
The man accused of killing a client at a barber shop, allegedly because he did not pay for his haircut, will have a competency hearing before the case proceeds.
A shooting was reported Sunday night between 9 and 10 p.m. on Park Avenue near 11th Street.
A bank robbery suspect jumped into a residential pond in an attempt to escape before being caught, officials are reporting Friday morning.