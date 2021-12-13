3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $355,000

Large 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home perfectly situated on almost a 1/2 acre lot! Located in the K-8 GIFFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT! Enjoy the dancing flames in the fireplace this winter while cuddling up to watch your favorite movie. The formal ''dining room'' is a great multipurpose room that will make a great home office, art studio, toy room or exercise room. Gather with friends in the huge kitchen and host a dinner party or spread out during the summer months in the huge fenced in back yard! Private master suite with large walk in closet has organization for all your attire from yoga pants to suit coats. First floor laundry will save your knees from climbing all the steps! The attached 3 car garage will keep your vehicles out of the elements year round! Don't let this amazing home pass by.