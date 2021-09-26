 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $355,000

Altamount Acres 3BDR Split Ranch/3CAR available TODAY! Features include; spacious open concept, cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace w/stone surround, hardwood flooring, dinette w/kitchen breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, large master suite w/tray ceiling, first floor laundry/mudroom/utility sink, partially finished basement stubbed for bath and wet bar, bonus play room or office, plenty of additional storage, entertaining triple back patios off dinette, with ALL this why wait to build? Minutes from local conveniences, Gifford School district.

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later
Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later

A police officer hired by the City of Burlington has resigned from his $55,000-a-year position just five days after taking the oath of office.

And no one seems to know why.

But it could be an example of what one official calls "pick-pocketing," which occurs when a police department hires away another department's newest officers as soon as they are trained and ready to hit the streets.

