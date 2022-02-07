3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $354,900

Great location in Gifford School district with beautiful views of subdivision maintained/treated pond and wetlands! This awesome 3BR 2.5BA home features a main floor master bedroom along with main floor laundry. Two story entrance. Large great room with vaulted ceilings. Updated luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen features walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, and SS appliances. Separate dining for entertaining. Second floor features 2 spacious BRs, full bath, and computer loft. Full basement with tons of finishing potential - stubbed for 3rd full BA. Fully fenced yard, nicely landscaped, and patio for outdoor entertaining. Great walkable and family friendly neighborhood. Close to shopping, groceries, and I94. Don't miss out on this one!