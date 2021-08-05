 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $349,900
To be built. Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2.5 attached garage. 1488 sq ft. featuring master bedroom with plenty of room. Nice quiet dead end street, large oversized attached garage, bathroom stubbed in basement, and tons of extras just to name a few. Don't miss the chance to own a brand new home that you can add your finishing touches to or just walk in to your completed new home.

