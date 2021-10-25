 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $349,000

Well maintained, spacious ranch nestled into a 1.71 acre wooded lot. Many mature shade trees. 3 bedrooms plus den/office with beautiful built-in shelving. Could be coverted to a 4th bedroom if needed. Master bedroom has incredible adjoining, walk-in dressing room. Enormous living room with natural stone fireplace and raised hearth. Kitchen with plenty of raised panel, oak cabinets. Formal dining room overlooks secluded rear yard with multi-level deck, hot tub, and fire pit. 1st floor laundry/mud room. Gifford School District. Municipal water is available if desired. Sale includes adjoining northernly lot of 0.57 acres (Tax Key -151032201117000). Home addition was added approximately 30 years ago and garage is 20 years old with brand new roof.

