 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $339,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $339,900

Quality move in ready all brick 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Mount Pleasant! This newly updated home is located on a large one acre lot with mature trees. New flooring, kitchen, and baths. Newer roof, windows, mechanicals and 30'x24' garage. Specious bedrooms with large closets. Great patio overlooking the large backyard. Nothing to do but move in!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News