Don't miss out on this one owner home in sought after location! 3 bedroom 2 bath split ranch in Mt. Pleasant... and Gifford School District! Open concept living, dining and kitchen area with working Island, appliances and pantry! Living room with huge Bay window and ceiling fan. Dinette opens to 3 season room with gorgeous views! Spacious Master suite with 2 closets and private bath. Two bedrooms and full bath on opposite side of home. 1st floor laundry with cabinets and closet! Fully fenced yard has storage shed, beautiful mature trees and wonderful landscaping! Huge patio for entertaining family and friends! Enormous lower level waiting for your vision of more space! Furnace & A/C four years old. H2o heater 2016. Close to shopping of all kinds and quick commute to I-94!
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $327,900
