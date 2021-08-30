 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $325,000

Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch in a great Mount Pleasant location. You'll love the 13' X 17' kitchen with sliding doors to the patio. The split bedroom floor plan is great for children or guests. Lots of room in the lower level with brick form walls. Newer furnace, A/C, water heater, roof and siding. A great neighborhood for walking and/or biking with a designated route close by. All appliances are included, just move right in!

