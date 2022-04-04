3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $324,900

This well cared for contemporary styled home is in the sought after Globe Heights neigborhood. Spacious open floorplan features Master BDRM suite with connecting Den! Large Dining Rm with Built in Cabinets. Kitchen features island with breakfast bar and pantry. Lower Level has huge Family Rm and Rec Rm. and is perfect for entertaining large parties. Bilco door is off of Laudry Rm for convenient access to back yard. 3.5 tandem garage is large enough for boat, camper or other toys! Side apron for additional parking. Home is located in the desirable Gifford School District. Updates per seller include Flooring Kitchen, Foyer, & Back Hall 2021, Roof & Living Rm Carpet 2020, Furnace 2019, Fam Rm carpet 2018, Pergola 2017, Bdrms and Kitchen Windows 2014, A/C 2005, Garage rebuilt 1992.