3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $315,000

Attention horse and car enthusiasts....this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home sits on nearly 3 acres. 8 garages in total (2 attached, 6 detached spaces - one including a lift and 12 ft. door). Some features include a good sized eat in kitchen, master bedroom with built-ins, large living space and two sunrooms.Low maintenance exterior Newer water heater, furnace and A/C.

