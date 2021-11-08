3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $289,999

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL LOCATION!! The homes all have a little green space between them. So nice! Lots of natural light in the afternoon coming in the family room and kitchen. Other features include: lovely hardwood flooring, six panel doors, Gorgeous brick fireplace with custom built in bookshelves. Newer windows, furnace and water heater. Heated 2 car garage. DYNAMITE private yard with lots of mature trees and nice brick patio. Basement is partly finished- open and airy for whatever your needs may be. Home warranty included!