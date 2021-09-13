3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $289,900

Sharp, Updated Ranch with a Private Back Yard! This Mount Pleasant home is cute as can be. An open concept living-dining-kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Wood burning Fireplace, dinette and breakfast bar, SS appliances, Quartz counters, glass backsplash and pantry. Nearby MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY! 3 spacious bedrooms and two remodeled baths that includes a master suite. Lower level has a ton of rec room potential with a pored concrete foundation and tall ceilings. Patio doors exit to a new acid washed stamped patio that overlooks a wooded tree line for the utmost backyard privacy. Furnace 1 yr, water heated 2 yrs and a good size 2 car garage. A wonderful, friendly neighborhood close to shopping and easy access to Kenosha and the interstate.